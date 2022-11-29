Betty Brinn Children’s Museum; winter break schedule, events

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum’s New Year’s Eve at Noon event will return on Saturday, Dec. 31. Families can enjoy a dance party and a 12 p.m. ball-drop ceremony. The Be A Maker space will be open for families to create DIY noisemakers leading up to the countdown.

The Museum will be open additional days for winter break. Hours of operation for Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29 are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The Museum will be open from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 31; and closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 and January 1, 2023.

"New Year’s Eve at Noon has historically been one of the Museum’s most popular events," said Museum CEO Brian King. "It’s a great opportunity for children to experience New Year’s excitement without parents having to stay up until midnight."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Museum encourages families to secure reservations in advance through their online ticketing system. Information about visiting can be found at www.bbcmkids.org.