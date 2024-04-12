This New Jersey town outranked all others as the best place to live
There are many factors to consider when figuring out a place to call home. Whether it’s a city's job market, housing affordability, or diversity, the criteria are different for everyone.
Money, a financial magazine and website, recently assembled their own list of the best places to live in 2024. The borough of Metuchen, New Jersey topped their list.
RELATED: The best places to live in the US for 2024, according to report
To create the list, Money compared these locations based on data including the health of the local job market, the average housing costs borne by homeowners and renters, the percentage of residents in poverty, and the quality of public schools.
Instead of ranking the cities on its list numerically, Money put them into five categories: "Suburbs with a soul," "hidden gems," "new boomtowns," "not just college towns," and "culture hubs."
According to Money, their list also highlights cities with "thoughtful policy, civic engagement, and community spirit — each with its own identity."
RELATED: Best places to raise a family in 2024, according to this report
Here are Money's best places to live in 2024.
List: Best places to live 2024
- Metuchen, New Jersey
- Ybor City (Tampa), Florida
- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Portland, Maine
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Babcock Ranch, Florida
- Bisbee, Arizona
- La Crosse, Wisconsin
- Thomasville, Georgia
- Camas, Washington
- Eureka Springs, Arkansas
- Brevard, North Carolina
- Fruita, Colorado
- Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
- Milford, Connecticut
- Durham, North Carolina
- Ogden, Utah
- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Lexington, Kentucky
- Eugene, Oregon
- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Oneonta, New York
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Northampton, Massachusetts
- Lawrence, Kansas
LINK: To see the complete list of cities, according to Money, click here.
This story was reported from Washington, D.C.