Bender Park boat launch reopening, ribbon-cutting ceremony

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The Brief A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday to celebrate the reopening of the Bender Park Boat Launch. Portions of the surrounding area will remain an active construction zone for several months. Additional improvements continue, including paving work along the Oak Leaf Trail and adjacent roadway infrastructure.



A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, May 19 to celebrate the reopening of the Bender Park Boat Launch.

The boat launch is reopening to the public, but portions of the surrounding area will remain an active construction zone for several months.

Crews will be completing additional improvements, including paving the Oak Leaf Trail and updating adjacent roadway infrastructure.

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Milwaukee County Parks advises all visitors and boaters to drive slowly, obey posted signs, and use caution when traveling through the area.

About Milwaukee County Parks

The backstory:

Spanning over 15,000 acres, the Milwaukee County Park System features more than 150 parks and parkways, alongside 100+ miles of trails.

The system is also home to golf courses, botanical gardens, beaches, and hundreds of playgrounds, athletic fields, and picnic areas.