Belgium crash, fire; I-43 shut down Thursday night

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Sept. 8 shut down Interstate 43 in Belgium due to a crash. Viewer video showed flames coming from what appeared to be a semi-truck and a large plume of smoke rising into the sky.

The crash shut down all lanes of traffic in both directions shortly before 7 p.m. from County Highway D to State Highway 32. It is expected to be closed for more than two hours.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.