Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Belgium crash, fire; I-43 shut down Thursday night

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:36PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Fire after I-43 crash in Belgium

Viewer video showed flames and smoke after a crash shut down I-43 in Belgium Thursday, Sept. 8. (Courtesy: Hap Carlson)

BELGIUM, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Sept. 8 shut down Interstate 43 in Belgium due to a crash. Viewer video showed flames coming from what appeared to be a semi-truck and a large plume of smoke rising into the sky.

The crash shut down all lanes of traffic in both directions shortly before 7 p.m. from County Highway D to State Highway 32. It is expected to be closed for more than two hours.

Crash, fire close I-43 in Ozaukee County

Viewer video shows a semi crash that closed I-43 in both directions in Ozaukee County Thursday night. Courtesy: Robb Hanke

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crash, fire close I-43 in Ozaukee County

Viewer video shows the aftermath of a semi crash that shut down I-43 in both directions in Ozaukee County Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.