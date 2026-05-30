Beaver Dam shooting; man seriously wounded, flown to UW Hospital
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A person was seriously wounded in a shooting in Beaver Dam in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 30.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, just before 1 a.m. police responded to the area of 3rd and Spring for a report of a man struck by gunfire.
Officers on scene began providing emergency first aid to the victim until Beaver Dam Fire Department personnel arrived and took over care. He was taken to Marshfield Medical Center and later flown to UW Hospital in Madison in serious but stable condition.
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Witnesses reported that the suspect was last seen running away from the scene. The scene was secured and processed by police until it was determined there was no other threat to the public.
This incident is currently under investigation.
The Source: The Beaver Dam Police Department posted the information on its Facebook page.