article

The Brief A Beaver Dam burglary investigation led to arrests in Ozaukee County. The sheriff's office said suspects stole a "large amount" of cash and jewelry. Evidence "directly associated" with the burglary was found inside a town of Grafton home, which the suspects were staying in as a short-term vacation rental.



A Beaver Dam burglary investigation led to the arrests of four people in Ozaukee County early Wednesday morning, Jan. 28.

The investigation:

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said it was notified late Tuesday night about a black Dodge with Nebraska license plates that had been involved in a residential burglary in Beaver Dam earlier that night. The suspects stole a "large amount" of cash and jewelry.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Ozaukee County deputies began canvassing the area for that Dodge and, at around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, spotted it in the driveway of a home on Lake Shore Road in the town of Grafton.

Multiple law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter around the home. The sheriff's office said, after multiple loudspeaker commands directing people to come outside, two suspects ran from the back of the house. Those two suspects retreated back inside after officers confronted them.

Featured article

A drone team was called in and, after more announcements from law enforcement, three people came out and were taken into custody without incident. A fourth person later came out and was also taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said a search of the home revealed evidence "directly associated" with the burglary in Beaver Dam. Investigators also determined the home was being used as a short-term vacation rental, which the suspects had rented.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A stretch of Lake Shore Road near the scene was temporarily closed, and residents were asked to shelter in place during the investigation. It reopened around 7:35 a.m.

What's next:

The four suspects are being held in the Ozaukee County Jail, pending formal charges that could include possession of stolen property and criminal damage to property. The sheriff's office is working with the Beaver Dam Police Department in regard to the burglary investigation.