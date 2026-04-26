Bay View street takeover; Milwaukee officials say no shots fired
MILWAUKEE - A street takeover in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood drew a police response late Saturday, but officials say there is no evidence that shots were fired.
What we know:
Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic said a group of cars and people gathered near Kinnickinnic and Lincoln for about 30 minutes before dispersing when Milwaukee police arrived.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Dimitrijevic said she spoke with a Milwaukee Police Department captain, who confirmed fireworks — not gunfire — were reported during the incident.
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)
The group moved around the area before breaking up, according to the alderwoman.
At some point, a "SlapStick" device was used, puncturing the tires of some vehicles involved in the takeover.
Dimitrijevic said she also spoke with the Milwaukee Fire Department chief, and investigators are working to determine whether the gathering is connected to a nearby house fire.
The Source: Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic provided information and Taylor Minan provided video of the street takeover.