Bay View street takeover; Milwaukee officials say no shots fired

The Brief A street takeover in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood gathered near Kinnickinnic and Lincoln before dispersing after police arrived. Officials say fireworks, not gunfire, were involved and found no evidence of shots fired. Authorities say a device punctured vehicle tires and are investigating a possible link to a nearby house fire.



A street takeover in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood drew a police response late Saturday, but officials say there is no evidence that shots were fired.

What we know:

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic said a group of cars and people gathered near Kinnickinnic and Lincoln for about 30 minutes before dispersing when Milwaukee police arrived.

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Dimitrijevic said she spoke with a Milwaukee Police Department captain, who confirmed fireworks — not gunfire — were reported during the incident.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The group moved around the area before breaking up, according to the alderwoman.

At some point, a "SlapStick" device was used, puncturing the tires of some vehicles involved in the takeover.

Dimitrijevic said she also spoke with the Milwaukee Fire Department chief, and investigators are working to determine whether the gathering is connected to a nearby house fire.

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