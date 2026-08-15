Bay View Park drowning; Milwaukee County Sheriff investigating

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The Brief The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Bay View Park on Saturday morning, Aug. 15. A water rescue was initiated after a passerby reported a body in the water. A male individual was recovered and pronounced dead.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that happened at Bay View Park on Saturday morning, Aug. 15.

Bay View Park drowning

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said first responders were called at around 9:40 a.m. after a passerby on the Oak Leaf Trail reported a body in the water about 30 feet off the shore.

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A water rescue was initiated, and an unknown male was recovered. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

A security perimeter is currently set up around the scene as the investigation continues.

Park visitors are asked to respect the boundaries in place.