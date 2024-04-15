BARK Air launches luxury airline for dogs

Dogs and planes may not always see eye to eye, but there's hope on the horizon.

BARK Air is set to shake things up by launching a new travel service tailored specifically for our canine companions.

With a focus on transforming the flying experience for dogs, they're introducing the innovative concept of "pawsengers," aiming to revolutionize air travel for our furry friends.

Renowned for its subscription BarkBoxes and canine-centric products, BARK made headlines on Thursday, April 11, unveiling its latest venture: BARK Air. Teaming up with a charter jet company, this innovative travel service puts four-legged companions first, ensuring they can journey alongside their human counterparts in comfort and convenience.

Upon its launch next month, BARK Air will offer routes catering to the New York City metro area, departing from Westchester County Airport (HPN) with destinations including the Los Angeles area via Van Nuys (VNY) and London, England via Stansted Airport (STN).

The inaugural BARK Air flight is scheduled to depart from New York on May 23.

"We are excited to take the insights we’ve learned over years to create an experience that is truly dog-first, which is drastically different from just accepting dogs — from the ground to the skies," Matt Meeker, the co-founder and chief executive at BARK, said in a press release Thursday.

How much will it cost?

Regrettably, for our furry friends, this luxury comes with a hefty price tag. Owners looking to fly with their canine companions will need to dig deep into their pockets, as a round-trip ticket for one pet and owner duo could amount to as much as $16,000.

Presently, Bark Air offers two exclusive flight routes originating from Westchester County Airport: one to Van Nuys Airport at $6,000 per one-way trip for a dog and its human companion, and the other to London's Stansted Airport priced at $8,000 per one-way journey.

Upon booking, passengers are paired with a dedicated Bark concierge who gathers essential details about the four-legged travelers, ensuring a tailored and comfortable flight experience.

But Bark Air doesn't stop at pet-friendly; it elevates its service to pamper its furry passengers akin to first-class treatment, assures the New York-based company.

On the day of travel, dogs and their owners need only arrive at the airport 45 minutes before their scheduled departure time, as stated on the BARK Air website.

This streamlined check-in process ensures simplicity and efficiency, eliminating the need for crates and the stress of TSA checkpoints.

The identity of the jet charter company partnering with BARK for its pet-friendly flights remains undisclosed at this time.









