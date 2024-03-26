Baltimore Key Bridge collapse live updates: Search and rescue continues

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was struck by a container ship early Tuesday, causing it to collapse and sending multiple vehicles into the water below.

At least two people have been rescued, but "upwards of seven" could still be in the water, officials said.

Baltimore's Key Bridge is located southeast of the Baltimore metropolitan area and carries Route 695 across the Patapsco River.

7:30 a.m.: 'There were individuals on the bridge at the time’

In a news conference, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld called the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse "catastrophic" and said there were an unknown number of workers doing repairs on the bridge when it collapsed.

"We know there were individuals on the bridge at the time of the collapse, working on the bridge," Wiedefeld told reporters.

He also noted search and rescue challenges, such as the early morning darkness, and the current and cold temperatures of the water.

7 a.m.: ‘Active search and rescue’ underway

In a press conference around 6:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, officials said two people had been removed from the river, including one person who was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

"Upwards of seven people" could still be in the water, according to Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace, but he said that number could change.

"We are still very much in an active search and rescue posture, and we will continue to be for some time," Wallace told reporters.

Wallace said sonar had detected the presence of vehicles submerged in the water, but did not immediately have a count to share.

Meanwhile, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said there was "absolutely no indication that there's any terrorism, that this was done on purpose."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Baltimore Key Bridge collapses after struck by cargo ship; 2 rescued, several others believed in water

Bridge collapse: What happened?

Agencies received emergency calls around 1:30 a.m. local time reporting that a ship leaving Baltimore had struck a column on the bridge, according to Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department.

Several vehicles were on the bridge at the time, including one the size of a tractor-trailer truck.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is pictured on March 26, 2024. (Credit: Harford County Fire EMS)

The cargo ship crashed into one of the bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds — a shocking spectacle that was captured on video and posted on social media.

The ship caught fire, and thick, black smoke billowed out of it.

"Never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, calling it "an unthinkable tragedy."

The temperature in the river was about 47 degrees Fahrenheit (8 degrees Celsius) in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a buoy that collects data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"This is a dire emergency," Cartwright said earlier Tuesday. "Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people."

From a vantage point near the entrance to the bridge, jagged remnants of its steel frame were visible protruding from the water, with the on-ramp ending abruptly where the span once began.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency and said he was working to get federal resources deployed. The FBI was also on the scene.

The ship that hit the Key Bridge

Baltimore Key Bridge collapses after struck by cargo ship; 2 rescued, several others believed in water

Synergy Marine Group — which owns and manages the ship called the "Dali" — confirmed the vessel hit a pillar of the bridge at about 1:30 a.m. while it was in control of two pilots.

It said all crew members, including the pilots, were accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries.

A vessel by that name was headed from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, as its final destination, according to Marine Traffic and Vessel Finder.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is pictured on March 26, 2024. (Credit: Harford County Fire EMS)

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore carries Interstate 695 across the Patapsco River, a vital artery that is a hub for shipping on the East Coast.

The bridge, opened in 1977, is located southeast of the Baltimore metropolitan area.

It was named for the writer of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.