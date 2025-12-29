Expand / Collapse search

Avoiding winter back pain and injury, tips from a doctor

Published  December 29, 2025 9:57am CST
Preventing winter back pain

Bitter Wisconsin weathers are tough for anyone who struggles with aches and pains. The cold temperatures, plus shoveling out cars and sidewalks, can really put a strain on your back. Dr. Alec Wilhelmi with Aurora joined FOX6 WakeUp with more.

MILWAUKEE - Bitter Wisconsin weather can be tough for anyone who struggles with aches and pains.

The cold temperatures, plus shoveling out cars and sidewalks, can really put a strain on your back.

Dr. Alec Wilhelmi with Aurora joined FOX6 WakeUp with tips to help avoid pain and injuries.

