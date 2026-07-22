Audition information for Bucks Grand Dancers and Young Bucks

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The Brief Bucks Entertainment is officially casting for the 2026–27 season! Opportunities to join Bucks Entertainment tip off next month with auditions for the Bucks Grand Dancers and Young Bucks dance teams. Advanced registration is encouraged but not required.



The Milwaukee Bucks are scouting top-tier, high-energy talent to join Bucks Entertainment for the 2026–27 season!

Auditions for the Bucks Grand Dancers and Young Bucks kick off next month. Both teams will hold single-day, in-person auditions at GATHER at Deer District (333 W. Juneau Ave., Suite B, Milwaukee).

Registration forms

What we know:

The schedule and qualifications for Bucks Grand Dancers and Young Bucks auditions are below. Advanced registration is encouraged but not required for both auditions.

Registration forms are available HERE.

Audition schedules for additional entertainment teams will be announced at a later date. More information on Bucks Entertainment is available at www.bucks.com/entertainment.

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Bucks Grand Dancers

What we know:

The Bucks Grand Dancers are a renowned group of performers aged 55+ who are never too old to play and love to get their groove on.

Audition Registration: https://www.nba.com/bucks/entertainment/grand-dancers

Advanced registration is encouraged but not required.

Audition Date:

Tuesday, Aug. 4 – Check-in begins at 5 p.m. CT

Audition Location:

GATHER at Deer District (333 W. Juneau Ave., Suite B, Milwaukee)

Young Bucks

What we know:

The Young Bucks are the best youth dance team in the NBA. Ranging from ages 7-17, these talented dancers light up the court with their big smiles and passionate performances.

Audition Registration: https://www.nba.com/bucks/entertainment/young-bucks

Advanced registration is encouraged but not required

Audition Date:

Wednesday, Aug. 5 – Check-in begins at 5 p.m. CT

Audition location:

GATHER at Deer District (333 W. Juneau Ave., Suite B, Milwaukee)