Attempted robberies lead to 2 shootings on Milwaukee's north side

Police are investigating two separate attempted robbery incidents overnight.

The first happened near N. 11th Street and W. Burleigh Street shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, was walking when he was approached by the armed suspected who demanded property and fired shots, subsequently striking him. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 15th and Meinecke after another attempted robbery.

He was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects in both cases.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.