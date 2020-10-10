Expand / Collapse search

Attempted robberies lead to 2 shootings on Milwaukee's north side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating two separate attempted robbery incidents overnight.

The first happened near N. 11th Street and W. Burleigh Street shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, was walking when he was approached by the armed suspected who demanded property and fired shots, subsequently striking him. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 15th and Meinecke after another attempted robbery. 

He was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects in both cases. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

27-year-old in surgery following shooting near 34th and Dakota
slideshow

27-year-old in surgery following shooting near 34th and Dakota

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near S. 34th Street and W. Dakota Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

Police defend arrests of slain Black teen's family
slideshow

Police defend arrests of slain Black teen's family

The arrests came as demonstrators gathered in Wauwatosa to protest prosecutors’ decision not to charge Officer Joseph Mensah in the 17-year-old's death. Mensah, who is Black, shot Cole after a foot chase outside a Wauwatosa mall in February.