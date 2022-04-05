Atlanta Braves selling $151 burger, comes with World Series ring for $25,000

Ballpark concessions are known to be expensive, but the Atlanta Braves are taking food prices to another level.

Fresh off a World Series title, the Braves will begin selling a burger fit for champions at Truist Park in 2022.

The World Champions Burger costs $151. It's made with a half-pound Waygu beef burger on a toasted, Irish-buttered brioche bun, topped with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, garden-fresh Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli. It's meant to the shared with multiple people.

If that wasn't enough, it comes with a side of Parmesan waffle fries.

The price represents 151 years since the founding of the franchise.

The burger made its debut Tuesday during an event at Truist Park.

The Atlanta Braves' World Champions Burger at Truist Park sells for $151. For $25,000, it comes with a limited-edition World Series ring. (Provided by Atlanta Braves)

An order of the World Champions Burger comes with more than food. Customers get either a replica World Series Championship ring for $151 or a limited-edition World Series Championship Ring for $25,000, while supplies last.

The Atlanta Braves will open the 2022 season at Truist Park on April 7 against the Cincinnati Reds.