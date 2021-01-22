Atlanta Braves legend Henry "Hank" Aaron dead at 86

Atlanta Braves legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron has died Friday at the age of 86, FOX 5 has confirmed.

The home run king, who accomplished a massive amount of achievements both on and off the field, died peacefully in his sleep, the Braves said in a release.

Henry Louis Aaron was born Feb. 5, 1934 in Mobile, Alabama to his parents Herbert and Estella Aaron.

Aaron left Mobile to first play professionally for the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro League.

But it only took three months before the Major Leagues came calling.

Hank Aaron poses as an Atlanta Braves outfielder during Spring Training. (Bettmann via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Aaron signed with the Braves organization and some of his favorite Braves memories happened while playing in Milwaukee.

Like a walk-off home run in 1957 to win the National League pennant for the Braves. They'd win the World Series that year.

In 1966, Hammerin Hank along with the rest of the Braves headed south

It was in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on April 8, 1974 that Aaron, in front of a sellout crowd hit the 715th home run of his career, breaking the mark of Babe Ruth.

A true five-tool player, Aaron won three Gold Gloves, and in 1963 stole 31 bases to go along with his 41 home runs that year.

Aaron would leave Atlanta and return to Milwaukee for the final two seasons of his career. It was there that he hit his 755th and final home run on July 20, 1976.

In 1982, Aaron got the call from the Hall of Fame and his parents and wife Billye were there to see him inducted into Cooperstown.

Hank Aaron's mother gives her favorite home hitter a hug after Hammerin' Hank made Babe Ruth an also-ran. (Getty Images)

After baseball Aaron made Atlanta his home, joining the Braves front office and pursuing business ventures.

In a statement, Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk called Aaron a "beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts."

"His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature," McGuirk said. "Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world."

When you think of Hank Aaron you think of class.

Whether it was how he handled the racist hate mail he received during his home run chase or when Barry Bonds broke his record in 2007 amid rumors of Bonds using performance enhancers.

Aaron was awarded the Presidential Citizen's Medal and the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Aaron's death was a "loss for the entire city of Atlanta."

"While the world knew him as ‘Hammering Hank Aaron’ because of his incredible, record-setting baseball career, he was a cornerstone of our village, graciously and freely joining Mrs. Aaron in giving their presence and resources toward making our city a better place," Bottoms said. "As an adopted son of Atlanta, Mr. Aaron was part of the fabric that helped place Atlanta on the world stage."

Hank Aaron speaks onstage at the The Jackie Robinson Foundation Annual Awards' Dinner (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for The Jackie Robinson Foundation)

Aaron is survived by his wife, Billye, and five children, Gaile, Hank Jr, Lary, Dorinda, and Ceci.

Hank Aaron. An Atlanta icon and an American treasure.

