Assata High School in Milwaukee to close at end of November
MILWAUKEE - Assata High School in Milwaukee will permanently close on Nov. 30.
High school closing
What To Know:
According to a letter the principal of Assata High School sent to parents, the decision was made due to declining enrollment, which included falling short of the required Third Friday enrollment count.
"We understand this news may be difficult for you and your scholar," said Mrs. Carlotta Pritchett. "Our priority now is ensuring a smooth transition for every family. We will work closely with you to provide guidance on choosing a new school, completing transfer procedures, and obtaining any necessary records and are hosting both in-person and virtual information sessions to share resources and help you navigate this change."
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What you can do:
One in-person session has already happened, and another one will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, between 1–3 p.m. at Assata High School. Additional virtual sessions will be announced soon.
About Assata High School
Background:
Assata High School is an alternative high school that contracts with Milwaukee Public Schools, but is otherwise an independent organization that MPS does not operate directly.
The Source: FOX6 received the letter sent to parents from Milwaukee Public Schools.