Assata High School in Milwaukee to close at end of November

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The Brief Assata High School will permanently close on Nov. 30 after 34 years of operation due to declining enrollment. The school is helping families with an in-person information session on Nov. 17, alongside upcoming virtual options. Families with questions or in need of transition guidance can reach out directly by calling 414-345-6113.



Assata High School in Milwaukee will permanently close on Nov. 30.

High school closing

What To Know:

According to a letter the principal of Assata High School sent to parents, the decision was made due to declining enrollment, which included falling short of the required Third Friday enrollment count.

"We understand this news may be difficult for you and your scholar," said Mrs. Carlotta Pritchett. "Our priority now is ensuring a smooth transition for every family. We will work closely with you to provide guidance on choosing a new school, completing transfer procedures, and obtaining any necessary records and are hosting both in-person and virtual information sessions to share resources and help you navigate this change."

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What you can do:

One in-person session has already happened, and another one will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, between 1–3 p.m. at Assata High School. Additional virtual sessions will be announced soon.

About Assata High School

Background:

Assata High School is an alternative high school that contracts with Milwaukee Public Schools, but is otherwise an independent organization that MPS does not operate directly.