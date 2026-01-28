Ascension Wisconsin expanding its 'Dispensary of Hope' program

The Brief Ascension Wisconsin is expanding access to a program that provides free medication to uninsured patients across southeast Wisconsin. A ribbon-cutting celebration was held on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin. Ascension Wisconsin has participated in the program since 2017.



Ascension Wisconsin held a ribbon-cutting celebration at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin on Wednesday, Jan. 28 to mark the expansion of the "Dispensary of Hope" program to this location.

Expands access

What we know:

On Wednesday, Ascension leaders and community partners marked the expansion of the "Dispensary of Hope" program to four additional Ascension Wisconsin pharmacies, bringing the total to nine.

With this latest expansion, four additional pharmacies: Ascension Rx – Franklin, Ascension Rx – Elmbrook, Ascension Rx – Ozaukee, and Ascension Rx – Rawson Avenue, are joining the program.

They add to five existing locations: Ascension Rx – St. Francis, Ascension Rx – St. Joseph, Ascension Rx – Lake Drive, Ascension Rx – Racine, and Ascension Rx – Wisconsin Avenue, bringing the total to nine sites.

Ascension Wisconsin has participated in the program since 2017.

About Dispensary of Hope

Dig deeper:

The Dispensary of Hope is a charitable medication distributor and subsidiary of Ascension, providing free medications to uninsured patients who struggle to afford their prescriptions.

Through donated medications from pharmaceutical manufacturers, the program supplies participating pharmacies and clinics nationwide with a consistent source of essential drugs.

To qualify for Dispensary of Hope, patients must complete an application process, be uninsured and not earn more than 300% of the federal poverty line. Ascension covers all fees and staffing costs, so patients can access the program at no charge.