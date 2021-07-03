Expand / Collapse search

Armed robbery in Bay View in broad daylight

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Bay View
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near Mound Street and Bay Street in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood around noon Saturday. 

Police say the suspect approached the victim, brandished a gun, demanded and obtained property. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

