Armed robbery in Bay View in broad daylight

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near Mound Street and Bay Street in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood around noon Saturday.

Police say the suspect approached the victim, brandished a gun, demanded and obtained property.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android