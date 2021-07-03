Armed robbery in Bay View in broad daylight
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near Mound Street and Bay Street in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood around noon Saturday.
Police say the suspect approached the victim, brandished a gun, demanded and obtained property.
Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Advertisement