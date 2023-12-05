Arlington house explosion: Suspect ID'd as James Yoo believed dead in blast

Arlington officials on Tuesday identified the suspect involved in a massive explosion at a duplex that leveled a home and shook the entire neighborhood Monday night.

The suspect has been identified as 56-year-old James Yoo of Arlington, Virginia. Officials say Yoo does not have any other previous interactions with officers at this address, besides two calls for loud noise over the years. According to officials, there are concerning social posts from the suspect that are under investigation.

Yoo was inside the residence at the time of the investigation and is presumed to be dead. According to officials, human remains were discovered on the scene but have not been identified.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of Burlington Street in the Bluemont neighborhood around 4:45 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Investigators determined the shots came from a flare gun that had been fired into the surrounding neighborhood approximately 30 to 40 times by someone inside the home.

Neighbors in the duplex were evacuated before the explosion, according to officials.

There is no ongoing threat to the community. No reported injuries to neighbors or any officers involved in this incident.