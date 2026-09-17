American Girl announces 2027 Girl of the Year from Wisconsin

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The Brief American Girl has announced its 2027 Girl of the Year is from Madison, Wisconsin. The new doll being inducted into the collection is named Daisy Davenport and her story follows her to Camp Gowonagin, which the historical American Girl character, Molly McIntire, attended. Daisy is the first American Girl character from Wisconsin, as a nod to the brand's roots for its 40th anniversary, but other characters in the franchise have hailed from the Midwest.



American Girl is launching a new character, Daisy Davenport, as its Girl of the Year for 2027. Daisy is the first American Girl from Wisconsin, as a nod to the franchise's roots.

About Wisconsin's Daisy Davenport

What we know:

Daisy Davenport is a character from Madison, Wisconsin, who heads to Camp Gowonagin, a name longtime fans of the franchise might recognize. Camp Gowonagin is the same camp that the historical doll character, Molly McIntire, attended in her book series during the 1940s.

Daisy's character goes to camp, unexpectedly without her best friend, throwing a wrench in her plans for a perfect summer. She then has to navigate camp on her own, experiencing homesickness, facing fears, as well as forging new friendships. Daisy steps out of her comfort zone at camp and learns what it means to be a teammate.

American Girl's Daisy Davenport doll out camping (American Girl)

The character loves being outdoors, playing guitar, biking, and soccer. Her story is set to show kids that it's normal to feel confident in some situations, while still being hesitant in others.

Daisy is also being released during a milestone year for the franchise as it celebrates its 40th anniversary. The character being from Madison is a nod to the original American Girl headquarters being located less than 10 miles outside the state's capitol.

Girl of the Year

The backstory:

The limited edition Girl of the Year dolls are made by American Girl to reflect what it is like for a girl to grow up in modern day, according to the American Girl website. The stories are grounded in everyday experiences and interests of girls of the current time.

A new Girl of the Year is introduced every year to mark the year. Each girl has her own storyline, personality, family, friends, and hobbies. The dolls also have their own outfits, accessories, furniture, and more.

The collection of the annual Girls of the Year began in 2001 with the character Lindsey Bergman. The 2026 Girl of the Year was Raquel Reyes who spends a summer by the ocean on the East Coast with her family.

American Girl's Wisconsin roots

Local perspective:

The American Girl brand was founded in Madison, Wisconsin, in 1986 under the Pleasant Company by Pleasant Rowland, according to Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR).

Rowland, who was born in Chicago, created the line of dolls after a trip to Colonial Williamsburg and being unable to find suitable dolls for her nieces that resembled children. As a teacher, she wanted to combine her love for American history and high quality education in a way that young girls could enjoy.

"I remember sitting on a bench in the shade, reflecting on what a poor job schools do of teaching history, and how sad it was that more kids couldn't visit this fabulous classroom of living history. Was there some way I could bring history alive for them, the way Williamsburg had for me?" Rowland said, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The original dolls released in the historical collection were Samantha Parkington, Kirsten Larson, and Molly McIntire.

Rowland served as president of the Pleasant Company, based in Middleton, Wisconsin, for over a decade before selling the company to Mattel in 1998 and then founding the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation. The Foundation provided funds for the arts, education, and historic preservation, according to Women in Wisconsin, a digital resource coordinated by the University of Wisconsin, PBS, and the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Rowland later established the Rowland Reading Foundation to improve reading at primary school level. She also holds honorary degrees from the University of Wisconsin, according to Women in Wisconsin.

The first American Girl retail store opened in Chicago in 1998 as a retail store that offered an immersive experience.

American Girl was headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin, until Mattel moved the headquarters to California in 2024, according to WPR.

Other Midwest American Girls

Dig deeper:

Daisy might be the first American Girl character from Wisconsin, but she isn't the first to be featured from the Midwest.

As mentioned in Daisy's story, Molly McIntire was also from the region. Molly is a girl growing up in the 1940s during World War II in a fictional Illinois town called Jefferson.

Another historical doll, and one of the original historical releases, Kirsten Larson, was released as a Swedish immigrant living in Minnesota in the 1850s on her family's farm.

Kit Kitteredge, also a historical doll character, was a nine-year-old from Cincinnati, Ohio. Her story took place in the 1930s during the Great Depression.

Finally, the last girl from the Midwest is the 2024 Girl of the Year, Lila Monetti. Lila's character is from the Twin Cities and loves gymnastics and horses.