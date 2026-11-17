American flags stolen from veterans' gravesites in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person responsible for stealing American flags placed on veterans' gravestones.
Theft of American flags
The Details:
The thefts took place overnight around 2:25 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, situated near County Road KK and Butternut Road in the Town of Lomira.
Investigators are looking to identify the individual and vehicle shown in the photos.
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Report information
What you can do:
If you recognize the suspect or vehicle, or have any information that may assist with this investigation, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-3726 with any information.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.