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The Brief The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to ID a suspect linked to the theft of American flags from veterans' gravestones. The thefts took place at Ebenezer Cemetery, situated near County Road KK and Butternut Road in the Town of Lomira. Anyone with information i asked to call the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-3726.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person responsible for stealing American flags placed on veterans' gravestones.

Theft of American flags

The Details:

The thefts took place overnight around 2:25 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, situated near County Road KK and Butternut Road in the Town of Lomira.

Investigators are looking to identify the individual and vehicle shown in the photos.

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Report information

What you can do:

If you recognize the suspect or vehicle, or have any information that may assist with this investigation, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-3726 with any information.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.



