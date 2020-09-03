American Family Field logo unveiled; 'About the Brewers and their fans'

article

Officials with American Family Insurance on Thursday morning, Sept. 3 unveiled the logo for American Family Field, the new name of the Milwaukee Brewers ballpark beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

The American Family Field logo features the distinctive rooflines of the ballpark and the American Family logo, which is changed from its traditional red to the yellow used by the Brewers in their logo and uniforms.

“We are honored and grateful to be part of Milwaukee and Wisconsin – our home state for nearly 93 years. The American Family Field logo we unveil today is as much about the Brewers and their fans as it is about us, and that sentiment is reflected in the logo’s design,” said American Family President Bill Westrate.

“The logo for American Family Field continues our commitment to create a name and look for the ballpark that fans can embrace, and also highlights the partnership between the iconic brands of American Family Insurance and the Brewers,” said Sherina Smith, American Family marketing vice president.

The news of the name change came Tuesday, Jan. 21 -- almost a year after the Milwaukee Brewers and American Family Insurance announced a long-term agreement which included the naming rights for Miller Park beginning in 2021 — and continuing for 15 years.

The name American Family Field was a collaborative decision made by American Family and the Milwaukee Brewers.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, American Family also acquired naming rights to the Brewers spring training complex in Maryvale, Arizona. The complex, which was extensively renovated in 2019, was named American Family Fields of Phoenix.