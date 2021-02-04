American Family Field COVID-19 testing site to close at 3 p.m. due to weather

article

The Milwaukee Health Department will close the American Family Field COVID-19 testing site (formerly Miller Park) at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 and the site will be closed on Saturday.

The decision is based on the expected bad weather arriving today.

The plan is to maintain normal hours for other testing sites and for the vaccination effort at the Wisconsin Center.