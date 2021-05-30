American Airlines joins Southwest in delaying alcoholic beverage sales as passenger violence rises

It's going to be a dry summer on American Airlines flights this summer.

The carrier will delay selling alcoholic beverages to main cabin passengers as the number of violent incidents onboard has increased, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Situations have ranged from passengers refusing to wear masks to fights with flight attendants.

American will refrain from resuming alcohol sales until at least Sept. 14, when the federal mask mandate expires, according to one crew member.

American Airlines aircrafts seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The airline is sending WARN letters to staff regarding furloughs, layoffs and early retirement options. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The airline was scheduled to bring alcohol sales back Tuesday.

The move by American follows the same decision made by Southwest Airlines following concerns raised by flight attendants about violence on board, after the bloody assault of a Southwest flight attendant last week on a flight landing in San Diego.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

."Over the past week we’ve seen some of these stressors create deeply disturbing situations on board aircraft," said Brady Byrnes, American's vice president of flight safety, in a letter to crew members that was seen by the newspaper. "Let me be clear: American Airlines will not tolerate assault or mistreatment of our crews."

Southwest Airlines

In March 2020, American dropped alcoholic beverage service and cut back service of soft drinks, juices, snacks and foods during the coronavirus pandemic to limit contact between flight attendants and passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration has reported more than 2,500 reports of passenger misbehavior this year.

Advertisement

For more, check out FOXBusiness.com.