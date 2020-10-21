Public Works Committee to discuss outdoor dining guidelines for fall, winter

The City of Milwaukee's Public Works Committee on Wednesday, Oct. 21 will meet to discuss how to keep restaurants in business during the winter months. New rules would allow expanded outdoor dining to continue.

The Active Streets for Business program allows restaurants and bars to expand seating a little further out from normal patio space. The program is set to expire on Nov. 15. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic has introduced an amendment that would extend the program and create new rules for the cold weather season.

The new fall and winter guidelines will be discussed during a meeting of the Public Works Committee at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The amended Active Streets for Business guidelines include regulations for utilizing outdoor structures (such as tents) and heating devices in the public right of way to sustain outdoor dining capacity in the fall and winter months provided they meet all health and safety guidelines.

The amendment would also keep the program active until March 15.

“Active Streets for Business was a way to support the foodservice industry, ensure patrons remain safe while dining at their favorite establishments, and an opportunity to create public gathering spaces for neighborhoods to come together during these difficult times,” said Alderwoman Dimitrijevic. “The program thus far has proven to be a success, and I want to allow bars and restaurants to maintain this momentum so they can have every chance possible to succeed during this pandemic.”

Below is the City of Milwaukee fall and winter Active Streets for Businesses Program guidelines:

Structures Temporary outdoor structures, including tents, are allowed in the public right of way under the following regulations:

Temporary outdoor structures must have at least 50% of the total wall space open to allow airflow.

Enclosed structures, such as plastic domes, may be used for individual parties and must have adequate ventilation to allow for air circulation.

Temporary structures must be weighted, anchored or secured to the ground, but cannot be anchored with any method that requires screwing, cutting or drilling into the public way (i.e. streets or sidewalks).

All structural materials should have fire-resistant certification or flame certification showing material is fire-rated or noncombustible.

The use of tents and other temporary structures may be deemed unsafe and prohibited during severe weather events (wind, snow, etc.).

Heating Devices Heating Devices are allowed but must meet the following operational regulations:

Heating equipment must be shown on the site plans submitted with the permit application.

Electrically-powered heating devices are permitted; they must be installed by a licensed electrical contractor, who will obtain an electrical permit. Electrical heating equipment must be marked “UL listed” or “UL classified”

Natural gas heaters or any devices fueled with propane are only allowed in open, uncovered sidewalk areas. No propane devices will be allowed in the roadway.

Applicants should follow any recommended safety guidelines issued with a specific product (see the product’s operations manual)

Heating equipment should be unplugged or disconnected or overnight storage, and employees should be trained in the proper installation of fuel tanks and in detecting leaks.

The establishment should maintain clearance between heaters and all other objects, including tent sides. Required minimum clearance distance depends on the heating device; three feet is recommended.

Cords or materials to power or fuel heating elements should create tripping hazards or violate ADA guidelines.

Patrons must not interact with the heater.

Safety Considerations: Follow these additional safety considerations to ensure responsible operations: