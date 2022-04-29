Ambulance rolls over near 43rd and Oklahoma in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving an ambulance that happened Thursday night, April 29 near 43rd and Oklahoma.

An ambulance rolled over on it side. At this time, it is unknown if any other vehicles are involved.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.