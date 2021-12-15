Amazon Web Services outage downs major sites again: reports

Amazon Web Services (AWS) was facing another potential outage on Wednesday, according to reports — potentially disrupting services at a range of U.S. companies that depend on it.

DownDetector, which tracks user outage reports, showed more than 7,000 reports of issues with Amazon's cloud computing network. Users also reported issues for many major sites, such as Snapchat, Google, Netflix, USPS, Capital One, Zoom, Salesforce, Starbucks, Ring and more.

The livestreaming service Twitch had more than 12,000 reports of issues, DownDetector showed.

Amazon’s status page shows "internet connectivity" issues impacting the "US-WEST-1 Region."

"We have identified the root cause of the Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 Region and have taken steps to restore connectivity. We have seen some improvement to Internet connectivity in the last few minutes but continue to work towards full recovery," an 8:01 a.m. PT status update reads.

The reports come after the cloud-service operation was hit with a major outage last week for more than five hours, severely impacting many companies dependent on it to run their operations.

AWS provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments and companies, including FOX properties, whose publishing system was impacted much of the day during the previous outage.

Widespread and often lengthy outages resulting from single-point failures appear increasingly common. In June, the behind-the-scenes content distributor Fastly suffered a failure that briefly took down dozens of major internet sites including CNN, The New York Times and Britain's government home page.

Then in October, Facebook — now known as Meta Platforms — blamed a "faulty configuration change" for an hours-long worldwide outage that took down Instagram and WhatsApp in addition to its titular platform.

