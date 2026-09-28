The Brief Contact 6 reporter Jenna Sachs has been receiving unordered, colorful tuxedos at her home over the last few weeks. Two of the packages included Amazon return slips. Amazon attributes the unexpected deliveries to an international seller using her address for returns. Amazon addressed the issue with the seller, apologized, and told Sachs the tuxedos do not need to be returned.



FOX6 News consumer reporter Jenna Sachs is investigating a case that's close to home. Over the last few weeks, colorful tuxedos have been showing up at her house that she did not order.

Mystery tuxedos?

The backstory:

A few weeks ago, a consumer investigation literally showed up at Sachs’ doorstep in the form of a purple tuxedo. It came in a beat-up Amazon box from a person she does not know. Her name and address were on the box, and there was an Amazon return slip inside.

Contact 6 reporter Jenna Sachs has been receiving unordered, colorful tuxedos at her home over the last few weeks.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

One week later, Sachs received another purple tuxedo in a child's size. The following week, she got a three-piece pink tuxedo. Every time, Sachs reported the issue to Amazon through her personal account.

Contact 6 reporter Jenna Sachs has been receiving unordered, colorful tuxedos at her home over the last few weeks.

What you can do:

Sachs has been documenting her experience with the purple tuxedos on her new Instagram page.

Return address

Dig deeper:

Amazon told Sachs that it appears an international seller is using her address for its returns. Not every item on Amazon comes from a fulfillment center, as third-party sellers handle their own shipping. Under Amazon's policy, these sellers must provide their own return labels or refund items without taking them back.

Sachs' theory is that the seller finds it cheaper to ship these items to her, rather than pay for international shipping. Amazon prohibits this practice. Sachs talked with one person who mailed a package to her and was told they just used the label Amazon provided.

Contact 6 reporter Jenna Sachs has been receiving unordered, colorful tuxedos at her home over the last few weeks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What they're saying:

Amazon spokesperson Lex Evans said in a statement: "We appreciate FOX6 News for bringing this matter to our attention. Our team has addressed the matter with the seller and apologized to the customer for any inconvenience caused."

Amazon told Sachs she does not have to return the tuxedos, and it doesn't appear her personal Amazon account is compromised. The seller's pages are still active.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jenna Sachs and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.