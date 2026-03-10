Amanda St. Hilaire promoted to Vice President, News Director for FOX6

article

Amanda St. Hilaire has been promoted to Vice President and News Director at WITI FOX6 Milwaukee, announced Mim Davey, Senior Vice President and Regional General Manager of WITI FOX6 Milwaukee and KMSP/WFTC Minneapolis.

Effective immediately, St. Hilaire will oversee all the editorial, business, and administration functions for the station and its streaming offerings.

New leadership at FOX6

What we know:

In making the announcement, Davey stated, "Amanda’s leadership has been key to FOX6’s growth. She’s the perfect choice to drive our newsroom as we evolve in this ever-changing media landscape."

St. Hilaire has been with WITI FOX6 since 2018, where she started as an Investigative Reporter and has spent the last four years as News Content Manager. In addition, St. Hilaire serves as an Adjunct Instructor for Marquette University, teaching courses in investigative reporting and television news production.

Prior to joining the station, St. Hilaire was a Producer, Investigative Reporter, and Weekend Anchor for WHTM ABC27 in Harrisburg. She began her career in broadcasting as a Multi-Media Journalist and Reporter for WTOL11 & FOX36 in Toledo. A graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, she holds a dual Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism and International Relations.

St. Hilaire added, "For almost 70 years, FOX6 has been the station Milwaukee turns to for local news. I’m thrilled for the opportunity to keep working with this incredibly talented newsroom, and I’m honored by the trust FOX is putting in me to lead it."