Allen Outlets shooting victims: What we know

Eight people were killed, and seven others were injured in a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Texas on Saturday afternoon.

As the investigation continues into the shooter, we are learning more about the victims in the shooting.

Christian LaCour

Christian LaCour (Source: LaCour Family)

Family members identified 20-year-old Christian LaCour as one of the victims killed in the shooting.

LaCour's mother said he was working as a security guard at the shopping center when the gunman opened fire.

LaCour grew up in Farmersville.

Aishwarya Thatikonda

Aishwarya Thatikonda

Family members for Aishwarya Thatikonda confirmed she was one of victims killed on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was living in McKinney and worked as a project manager for a local contracting company.

Her family lives in India and is traveling to the U.S.

Cindy, Kyu and James Cho

Three of the victims killed in Saturday's shooting belonged to one family.

According to a GoFundMe page for the family, Cindy, Kyu and 3-year-old James Cho were among the victims.

Their 6-year-old son William is currently in the ICU.

The family was visiting the Allen Premium Outlets to exchange clothes William had gotten for his birthday four days prior to the shooting.

The family's children attended Prestonwood Christian Academy.

Daniela and Sofia Mendoza

Wylie ISD has confirmed that two of its students were killed in the shooting.

4th grader Daniela Mendoza and 2nd grader Sofia Mendoza attended Cox Elementary in Sachse.

"Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless tragedy," said the district in a statement.

Cox Elementary principal Krista Wilson called the two girls "rays of sunshine."

"Daniela and Sofia were the kindest, most thoughtful students with smiles that could light up any room," said Wilson in a statement.

The school district says girls' mother, Ilda Mendoza, is currently in critical condition.

The sisters took classes at Wylie Elite cheerleading.

The gym says that yellow was the girls' favorite color.

This is a developing story. More will be added as victims are identified.