All-Canada Show promotes hunting, fishing, and outdoor adventure

By
Published  January 17, 2026 7:30am CST
All-Canada Show in Brookfield

The All-Canada Show is known throughout the Midwest for delivering exclusive access to Canadian resorts, lodges, and outfitters that offer the finest fishing and hunting adventures. Jeff Bast joined FOX6 WakeUp live from the Brookfield Conference Center to give us the details on the show. 

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Your next Canadian adventure awaits!

Head to the All-Canada Show this weekend (Jan. 16–18) at the Brookfield Conference Center.

The exhibition is your one-stop shop for all things fishing, hunting, and outdoor adventure in Canada.

The All-Canada Show bills itself as having Canada's best fishing and hunting with the largest gathering of Canadian lodges, camps, outfitters, and resorts in the U.S.

The exhibitors offer a wide variety of fish species that will appeal to every angler. Outfitters offer hunting adventures that include big game, waterfowl and upland game.

