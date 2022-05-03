Alexis Patterson missing 20 years; gathering at Hi-Mount Elementary School

Tuesday, May 3 marks 20 years since 7-year-old Alexis Patterson disappeared in Milwaukee. The girl went missing after walking to school with her stepfather in 2002.

It was May 3, 2002. Alexis Patterson walked with her stepfather, LaRon Bourgeois, to Hi-Mount Elementary School near 49th and Garfield. Bourgeois watched her cross the street, but Alexis never made it to class and she hasn't been seen since.

Her mother is convinced Alexis is still alive. Ayanna Patterson was adamant in saying a woman living in Ohio is her daughter. Milwaukee police tested that woman's DNA in 2016 and concluded she isn't Alexis, but that hasn't stopped Ayanna from searching.

Alexis Patterson remembered

"I'm not giving up, ever," said Patterson. "Just, I'm not giving up."

Patterson says there will be some sort of gathering at Hi-Mount School around 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 3.

Milwaukee police still say anyone with information on this case should call them right away.