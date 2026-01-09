ALDI closing Milwaukee location near Sherman and Custer; last day Jan. 11

article

The Brief The ALDI near Sherman and Custer in Milwaukee will officially close on Sunday, Jan. 11. ALDI is shifting resources to its other North Side locations on Capitol Drive and continuing service via delivery apps. No jobs were lost; all staff members have been offered transfers to nearby stores.



ALDI confirmed for FOX6 News on Friday, Jan. 9 that it is closing its location near Sherman and Custer on Milwaukee's north side. The final day of operation is set for Sunday, Jan. 11.

ALDI closing Milwaukee location

What we know:

An ALDI spokesperson noted in a statement that the "decision is a part of a strategic effort to better allocate resources and continue providing a high-quality shopping experience at our nearby stores."

ALDI has two remaining locations on Milwaukee's north side. They include 6700 W. Capitol Drive and 225 E. Capitol Drive. Officials said customers can aksi get ALDI products through its delivery partners Instacart, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

ALDI statement

What they're saying:

"We remain focused on helping our customers save money on quality groceries while fostering an environment where our employees can thrive. We are proud to say all employees have been offered a transfer to a nearby store and no jobs were lost as a result of this closing," the spokesperson said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Another grocer may have to close

Local perspective:

Earlier this week, the owner of the Sherman Park Grocery Store announced the business could close.

Since opening in 2022, Sherman Park Grocery Store has focused on bringing fresh fruits and vegetables to the neighborhood near Sherman and Fond du Lac, owner Maurice "Moe" Wince said. Now, Wince says the store is facing mounting financial pressures.

Related article

Wince cited theft, rising food costs, FoodShare benefit issues and flood damage as factors making it difficult to keep the doors open. He said a closure would have ripple effects for residents who rely on the store.

Food desert

Dig deeper:

The Sherman Park Grocery Store is located in one of the city’s 13 food deserts. The closest full-service grocery option is a Pick ’n Save near 56th and Capitol – about a five-minute drive, a 15-minute bus ride or a 30-minute walk. The nearest Aldi, near 68th and Capitol, is roughly a nine-minute drive and about an hour walk.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In an effort to keep their doors open, Sherman Park Grocery is reaching out for help from the community. Wince said support could include financial help, volunteering or community connections.