Afghan refugees: Fort McCoy authorized, Wisconsin prepares

Wisconsin prepares for an international rescue mission as Afghan refugees could soon be landing in the state.

The U.S. defense secretary on Wednesday, Aug. 18 officially authorized the use of Fort McCoy – located between Sparta and Tomah – to house refugees. Several federal departments are still working out the details.

"I want to help. I want to help these people that were displaced," said Gwen Nelson of Tomah.

Running from the Taliban, escaping a falling Afghanistan, some refugees could land at the western Wisconsin military installation.

"Certainly our first question was how did Wisconsin get selected. I attribute that to a lot of the training and communication and leadership that we have at Fort McCoy," said Tina Thompson with the Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center.

Afghan passengers sit inside a plane as they wait to leave the Kabul airport in Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The Tomah Chamber said it is already getting calls about hotels as the city looks to welcome translators, cooks and support staff that are coming to help.

"I think all of our industries certainly wouldn’t mind the economic boon. The hard challenge of that is we simply don’t have enough workforce to support what we currently have," Thompson said.

The Tomah Area School District superintendent said the district has already been in talks with the base, but is not sure exactly how they might help young refugees.

"We want students to find that they have a home in Tomah area schools, so we’ll be working hard to walk through any barriers to education there," said Superintendent Mike Hanson.

Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

This won't be the first time that refugees are housed at Fort McCoy. In 1980, more than 14,000 Cuban refugees who were escaping Fidel Castro were housed and screened there.

Gov. Tony Evers said the state has been in touch with federal partners about the resettlement of Afghan refugees and that the state is ready to help those who helped the country.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany said he is disturbed and wants to see the vetting of all people happen in third countries before they arrive in the U.S.