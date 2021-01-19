‘Adopt A Grandparent’ is spreading smiles to assisted living facilities

A movement happening across the country has made its way to Wisconsin. The "Adopt A Grandparent" balloon movement is spreading smiles to assisted living facilities in Walworth County.

Assisted living facilities have changed their protocols to protect their residents and staff -- one big change -- limiting visitors.

"One of us had the idea to focus on people who had been living in assisted living facilities with little to no interaction with the outside world. One of the centers said they hadn’t had visitors for 11 months. So it just seemed like a group of people that were in need of a little bit of joy and encouragement," said Sara Meyer, owner of Wisconsin Balloon Decor.

Sara Meyer's speciality as the owner of Wisconsin Balloon Decor.

"I’m in the business of happiness and spreading joy," said Meyer.

The reason she hopped on the "Adopt A Grandparent" balloon movement.

"This just falls in line with what I do. Trying to bring smiles and joy to brighten up a space so hopefully, this little guy can help do that," said Meyer.

People can adopt someone who lives at an assisted living facility in Walworth County, then on Valentine's Day, those people will get a balloon buddy of their own.

"We have had 175 people donate so far, so 175 senior citizens were adopted for Valentine’s Day, and they get a little bit of joy," said Meyer.

A movement that has gone international.

"There are hundreds of balloon companies all over doing this so not only are we going to make 200 local residents extremely happy but multiple that by hundreds of companies around the world doing this," said Meyer.

In hopes of a simple result...

"It’s really simple, we just want smiles. We just want to do the simplest thing to bring a smile to someone’s face," said Meyer.

If you're interested in donating a "Balloon Buddy" Sara says she is still taking donations.