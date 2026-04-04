Admirals scared off by Cleveland Monsters, lose 6-3

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The Brief Led by James Malatesta’s two goals, the Cleveland Monsters defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 6-3 at Rocket Arena. The Monsters built a dominant 4-0 lead through the first two periods before the Admirals attempted a comeback with goals from Massimo Rizzo, Jake Lucchini, and Zack Hayes. The two teams are scheduled for a quick rematch in Cleveland on Saturday as the Admirals continue their five-game road trip.



James Malatesta scored two goals to lead the Cleveland Monsters to a 6-3 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, April 3 at Rocket Arena.

Game recap

What we know:

Cleveland scored the lone goal in the first period. Luca Marrelli’s shot from the right point trickled past Admirals goalie Matt Murray and Malatesta pushed the puck across the goal line at 1:25 of the first frame.

The Monsters scored three more in the second frame. Hudson Fasching scored his sixth of the season at 9:40. Then, a couple of Admirals turnovers led to goals from Roman Ahcan at 11:22 and Brendan Gaunce at 16:03.

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Milwaukee scored at 19:44 of the second period to make it 4-1. Andrew Gibson knocked a loose puck from the right circle in Cleveland’s zone toward the slot. Massimo Rizzo snapped a quick shot high into the goal for his second tally of the season.

The Admirals scored a power-play goal at 2:48 of the third period to draw within two goals. Jake Lucchini’s wrist shot from the slot found the net. It was Lucchini’s 15th goal of the season and his third power-play marker. Jordan Oesterle and Isaac Ratcliffe assisted.

The Monsters got two back, however, with goals at 4:58 from Justin Pearson and another from Malatesta at 8:57.

Milwaukee defenseman Zack Hayes closed the scoring with his first goal of the season at 17:33 of the third period. Oesterle and Lucchini assisted.

What's next:

The Admirals will play the third game of the five-game road trip in Cleveland on Saturday, April 4. Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday, April 11 to host Chicago.