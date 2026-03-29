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AdeptiCon brings tabletop gaming to Milwaukee's Baird Center

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Published  March 29, 2026 5:48pm CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
AdeptiCon returns to Milwaukee

AdeptiCon returns to Milwaukee

From Warhammer to Star Wars and a variety of tabletop games, the Baird Center hosted AdeptiCon over the weekend.

The Brief

    • AdeptiCon brought tabletop gamers to Milwaukee’s Baird Center over the weekend.
    • Attendees showcased Warhammer, Star Wars and other creative tabletop games.
    • Organizers confirmed AdeptiCon will return April 7 through April 11 next year.

MILWAUKEE - From Warhammer to Star Wars and a variety of tabletop games, the Baird Center hosted AdeptiCon over the weekend.

Attendees shared creative games, painted miniatures and original stories during the multi-day convention in downtown Milwaukee.

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FOX6 photojournalist Gabrielle Zemplinski captured the action at the event.

The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by FOX6 News.

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