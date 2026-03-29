AdeptiCon brings tabletop gaming to Milwaukee's Baird Center
MILWAUKEE - From Warhammer to Star Wars and a variety of tabletop games, the Baird Center hosted AdeptiCon over the weekend.
Attendees shared creative games, painted miniatures and original stories during the multi-day convention in downtown Milwaukee.
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FOX6 photojournalist Gabrielle Zemplinski captured the action at the event.
The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by FOX6 News.