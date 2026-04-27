Activists sue Ridglan Farms, Dane County sheriff over April 18 clash

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The Brief Animal rights activists filed a federal lawsuit against Ridglan Farms and the Dane County Sheriff following an April 18 clash. The suit alleges excessive force by deputies and hazardous conditions created by the farm. The facility labels the group a "violent mob."



Animals rights activists are suing Ridglan Farms and the Dane County Sheriff over the April 18 clash in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin.

Lawsuit filed

What we know:

The class action lawsuit filed in federal court accuses Ridglan and the sheriff of conspiring to injure and contaminate what it calls "non-violent demonstrators."

The plaintiffs claim deputies used excessive force by deploying "chemical weapons." It also accuses Ridglan Farms of building a biologically, hazardous, manure-filled trench.

Ridglan response

What they're saying:

In response, Ridglan Farms issued a statement calling the activists a "violent mob." Below is the complete statement:

"On April 18, a violent mob descended upon Ridglan Farms to launch an assault on a federally licensed research facility. The attack was previously announced and heavily promoted by organizers on a dedicated webpage, via social media and through news outlets nationwide. In response, law enforcement officers were dispatched to protect the property and those inside. As a result, several individuals have already been charged with serious crimes and many more may face significant legal consequences down the road. Law enforcement has a duty to protect and serve residents and businesses, just as a homeowner maintains the right to defend themselves, their family members and their property in response to a home invasion. To suggest otherwise defies logic and is contrary to law. Similarly, the claims made in this lawsuit are without merit."

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