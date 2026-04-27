Activists sue Ridglan Farms, Dane County sheriff over April 18 clash
DANE COUNTY, Wis. - Animals rights activists are suing Ridglan Farms and the Dane County Sheriff over the April 18 clash in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin.
Lawsuit filed
What we know:
The class action lawsuit filed in federal court accuses Ridglan and the sheriff of conspiring to injure and contaminate what it calls "non-violent demonstrators."
The plaintiffs claim deputies used excessive force by deploying "chemical weapons." It also accuses Ridglan Farms of building a biologically, hazardous, manure-filled trench.
Ridglan response
What they're saying:
In response, Ridglan Farms issued a statement calling the activists a "violent mob." Below is the complete statement:
"On April 18, a violent mob descended upon Ridglan Farms to launch an assault on a federally licensed research facility. The attack was previously announced and heavily promoted by organizers on a dedicated webpage, via social media and through news outlets nationwide. In response, law enforcement officers were dispatched to protect the property and those inside. As a result, several individuals have already been charged with serious crimes and many more may face significant legal consequences down the road. Law enforcement has a duty to protect and serve residents and businesses, just as a homeowner maintains the right to defend themselves, their family members and their property in response to a home invasion. To suggest otherwise defies logic and is contrary to law. Similarly, the claims made in this lawsuit are without merit."
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the 17-page federal complaint filed in federal court for the Western District of Wisconsin, as well as a written statement from Ridglan Farms, and previous FOX6 News coverage.