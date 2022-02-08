Expand / Collapse search

Accused of killing Wisconsin men, Missouri man's trial delayed

Nick and Justin Diemel (L, C), Garland Nelson (R)

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - A Missouri man charged with killing two brothers from Wisconsin will not go to trial until March of next year, a judge has ruled.

Garland Nelson, of Braymer, faces two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the deaths of Justin and Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He has pleaded not guilty.

If he is convicted, Nelson could face the death penalty.

Nelson's trial was scheduled to begin in June. But on Monday, Johnson County Circuit Judge Michael Wagner granted a motion from Nelson’s attorneys to delay the trial until March, The St. Joseph News-Press reported.

Nelson's attorneys filed a motion last week seeking the delay. They said Nelson had not had time to meet with his psychiatrist.

The Diemel brothers disappeared after visiting Nelson's farm on July 21, 2019, to discuss a $250,000 debt Nelson owed them. Their burned remains were later found in Missouri and Nebraska.

