The Brief A Pewaukee taxpayer filed a court petition to remove school board member Mary Larson over her absences. Larson has missed every board meeting since July while collecting a $4,000 annual stipend. Larson declined to answer questions on camera, saying she wanted to discuss test scores first.



Since a chronically absent Pewaukee school board member won’t show up to meetings, a taxpayer is now trying to force her out. The petition filed in court this week is nearly 30 pages long.

Court removal petition

What To Know:

In it, a taxpayer is asking a judge to remove Pewaukee school board member Mary Larson from office. Chris Krasovich said Larson is failing constituents – and more importantly – Pewaukee students – by not doing what she was elected to do.

Larson began her second term in office in April. She’s missed every board meeting since July and had multiple absences before that. Larson, like other board members, also collects a $4,000 annual stipend from the district.

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In a letter last month, the Pewaukee Board of Education president told Larson to resign if she’s not going to show up to board meetings. Krasovich found what she calls a "rarely used state statute" where a judge can remove an elected official from office for cause. She filed the brief in court Thursday.

Related article

Mary Larson says she won't resign

What they're saying:

Larson previously told FOX6 News she won’t resign. Today, she wouldn’t answer any questions, but promised to email a statement.

"I had concerns about waiting for a recall. We’re not able, by law, to conduct one until the spring. She has to be in office at least one year. In the meantime, meetings are going by, votes are being held, decisions are being made about our kids – about our district – and she is refusing to participate," Krasovich said.

Mary Larson

When asked if she had any comment at all about why she is not showing up continuously for school board meetings, Larson replied, "Let me send you that email." When asked if there was a physical or mental health reason, Larson again said, "Let me send you that email."

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The school district previously said its hands are tied because Larson is an elected official. Krasovich said if this effort doesn’t work, she has nearly 200 people ready to prompt a recall.

Larson did send FOX6 News an email this afternoon, saying she wants to talk about the district’s reading and math test scores before explaining her absences.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.