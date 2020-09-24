Abbott announces legislative proposals against 'rioters'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference on Thursday, September 24 to announce legislative proposals that would target 'rioters' who are not 'protesting peacefully.' The proposal would make anyone who injures or destroys person/property during a riot a felony.

These proposals are focused on protecting police officers and making sure the communities are safe, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

During the press conference, Abbott emphasized his support for peaceful protests but says Texas will not tolerate rioting or violence. "We're tired of seeing all these rioters, they're arrested and 30 min later they're back on the streets," the governor said.

Here is a list of a few of the proposals he made:

Anyone causing injury or property damage during a riot will be a felony

Striking an officer with or without an object would be at least 6 months in jail

Using a laser to target an officer would be a felony

Blocking hospital entrances/exits would be a felony

Using fireworks during demonstrations would result in jail time

Consequences for people/organizations helping in riots

In August, Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced a legislative proposal discouraging the defunding of law enforcement.

The proposal was in response to Austin City Council's announcement that it would be cutting $150 million from the Austin Police Department's budget. The total APD budget that was approved will be about $290 million which is down from the $434 million that was in the proposed budget.

