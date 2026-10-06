Inside Abandoned Haunted House Complex in Mount Pleasant

The Brief One of the best rated haunted houses in the Midwest is Abandoned Haunted House Complex in Mount Pleasant. Abandoned Haunted House Complex recently had its second scare weekend of the season. Visitors can experience three full-length attractions that take over an hour to go through and feature over 135 monster actors.



Did you know one of the best rated haunted houses in the Midwest is just off I-94 in Mount Pleasant? It’s called Abandoned Haunted House Complex, and it just had its second scare weekend of the season.

Abandoned Haunted House Complex

The backstory:

Inside, it features a ton of sets, including a morgue, abandoned alleys and creepy forests with nowhere to let your guard down. There are over three full-length attractions, and it takes over an hour to get through.

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"As people come out, they're generally wowed," owner Corey Stephens said. "One of the main things they say is, 'How did they pack that much stuff in that small building?'"

Corey Stephens, Abandoned Haunted House Complex owner

Stephens works year-round with his set designer to bring something new or modify the experience each season. There are 135 ghosts, goblins, ghouls and monster actors scattered throughout the labyrinth of rooms and outdoor areas that Abandoned Haunted House Complex guides its visitors through.

"We absolutely want to make a change that people feel like if they don't come back year to year that they're going to be missing something," Stephens said.

‘Ghoul School’

What they're saying:

Before a monster can haunt at Abandoned Haunted House Complex, they are trained during a night of "Ghoul School" to develop their personality, outfit and scaring skills.

"You never know where she is. And then all of a sudden, there she is. And you weren't ready for it, and it's so fun," said Louise Crow, an actor in the haunted house.

"Their life flashes before their eyes. And then the people around them, the sheer joy and laughter of watching that person completely lose their soul for half a second."

Louise Crow, Abandoned Haunted House Complex actor

While guests are going through the haunted house, Stephens walks through the service halls in the building.

"They have to be quick-witted, you know. They have to be able to come up with a character, but also interact with the customers," Stephens said about the actors he hires. "I just hear screams coming from all different directions inside. It's one of the coolest sounds ever.

"From day one, I didn't know if this was going to be successful or not, but we work really super hard to make this thing amazing every single year."

When is it open?

What you can do:

Opened in 2012, Abandoned Haunted House Complex gets a few thousand visitors each weekend it’s open, which is a month or so leading into Halloween. It's located on SE Frontage Road just off the interstate, north of Old Highway 11.

Abandoned Haunted House Complex is open every Friday and Saturday night until Nov. 7 and tickets can be purchased online or in person starting at 6:30 p.m. the days it's open.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.