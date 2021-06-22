9th and Keefe house fire, no injuries sustained
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday night, June 21 responded to the scene of a house fire near 9th and Keefe.
As crews battled the fire they covered a neighboring home in water to keep the flames from spreading.
Milwaukee fire officials say the fire caused property damage only.
No residents or firefighters were injured.
Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire.
