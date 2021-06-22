9th and Keefe house fire, no injuries sustained

article

Firefighters on Monday night, June 21 responded to the scene of a house fire near 9th and Keefe.

As crews battled the fire they covered a neighboring home in water to keep the flames from spreading.

Milwaukee fire officials say the fire caused property damage only.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire.