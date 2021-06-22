Expand / Collapse search

9th and Keefe house fire, no injuries sustained

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fire near 9th and Keefe in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday night, June 21 responded to the scene of a house fire near 9th and Keefe. 

As crews battled the fire they covered a neighboring home in water to keep the flames from spreading. 

Milwaukee fire officials say the fire caused property damage only. 

No residents or firefighters were injured. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire. 

Water Street business owners concerned about violence

A Milwaukee alderman is calling for the city to ratchet up enforcement in the downtown entertainment districts following continued issues surrounding massive crowds, reckless driving, fighting and two weekend shootings.