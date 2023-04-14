99th and Carmen shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 99th and Carmen on Friday, April 14.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal wounds. Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.