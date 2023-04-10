91st and Silver Spring fatal crash; 2 dead, 1 Milwaukee man injured

2 people are dead and one injured after a crash near 91st and Silver Spring on Monday morning, April 10.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m.

A vehicle traveling east on Silver Spring collided with another vehicle. A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 21-year-old Milwaukee man both died from their injuries in the first car. The driver of the car that was hit, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.