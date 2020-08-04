9 Milwaukee businesses get warning letters, reportedly did not comply with reopening guidelines

The Milwaukee Health Department issued warning to nine local businesses after receiving complaints that they failed to comply with the "Milwaukee Cares" ordinance.

Primarily issued to food vendors such as restaurants and grocery stores, a laundromat and post office were also subject to warnings.

"We know that it's summertime and people want to live their life in some way, shape or form, but we have to do so in a safe way," said Jeanette Kowalik, Milwaukee health commissioner.

Upon receiving a complaint, Kowalik said the health department will first work to educate business owners. After repeated complaints, businesses will be issued an official warning. If non-compliance continues, a citation is the next step.