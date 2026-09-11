Wisconsin 9/11 ceremonies remember victims, response 25 years later

The Brief Friday marked 25 years since the 9/11 terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Southeast Wisconsin held ceremonies in remembrance of the victims. A retired NYFD captain spoke at a Milwaukee Fire Department ceremony.



The Milwaukee Fire Department, Kewaskum leaders and others across southeast Wisconsin held ceremonies Friday to mark 25 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

Milwaukee Fire Department

Local perspective:

The Milwaukee Fire Department's ceremony was held at Davidson Park. The message "never forget" was echoed countless times through words and symbols at that ceremony.

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There were 343 firefighter hats on display, one for each firefighter who lost their life in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. The name of each of those 343 firefighters who lost their lives was also read aloud.

There was a beautiful wreath, the folding of a flag and a bell that was rung 20 times – a firefighter tradition to symbolize the end of service.

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Paul Smith, a retired captain for the New York Fire Department, also spoke. He was in New York working on Sept. 11. For him, the ceremony didn’t only bring back memories, but also relationships.

"It's heartwarming, as I said in my remarks, just the support from everywhere helped us get through those days and I can't say enough about the support (today)," Smith said. "It's hard. I knew a lot of these guys and I was trying to keep myself together. I started walking around looking at the pictures and I had to stop until after the ceremony."

Kewaskum

Local perspective:

Kewaskum leaders chimed 25 bell tolls to mark 25 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. The village is home to Wisconsin's 9/11 memorial, and hundreds of people came together outside the center to remember the nearly 3,000 people killed and reflect on the heroic response.

What's next:

Leaders said they're also working on building a permanent indoor education center in the village. The goal is to educate visitors, especially younger people, about 9/11 and its lasting impact.

Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

Local perspective:

People gathered at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center on Friday morning, Sept. 11. A steel beam recovered from Ground Zero was given to the center in 2011 and was put on display during Friday's ceremony.