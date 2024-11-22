81st annual Holiday Folk Fair International at Exposition Center

The 81st annual Holiday Folk Fair International will take place Friday, Nov. 22 – Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

Special attractions include invited international performers and artisans, photographic exhibits, the Artisan Corner, the Dirty Kettle Native American interactive display, the Wisconsin Woodturners, a Children’s Area presented by Leafguard, and a bonsai exhibit.

The three-day event features the All Nations Theater with traditional music and dance; the World Café offering traditional dishes; the Tanzhauz, where attendees dance and sing along with a variety of musical stylings; the Coffee House, where patrons enjoy a beverage and baked goods while listening to talented musicians; Heritage Lane with unique traditions and customs through interactive exhibits; the International Bazaar, where cultural artifacts create a unique shopping experience; and the American Culinary Federation Chef’s Stage presented by TightSeal Exteriors and Baths featuring local chefs preparing traditional cuisine.