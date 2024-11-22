Expand / Collapse search

81st annual Holiday Folk Fair International at Exposition Center

Published  November 22, 2024 9:06am CST
Holiday Folk Fair International

Dr. Paul Trebian, President & CEO of the International Institute of Wisconsin, producers of the Holiday Folk Fair International.

The 81st annual Holiday Folk Fair International will take place Friday, Nov. 22 – Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. 

Special attractions include invited international performers and artisans, photographic exhibits, the Artisan Corner, the Dirty Kettle Native American interactive display, the Wisconsin Woodturners, a Children’s Area presented by Leafguard, and a bonsai exhibit.

Dirty Kettle Native American interactive display

Zoe learns about the different musical instruments in the display.

The three-day event features the All Nations Theater with traditional music and dance; the World Café offering traditional dishes; the Tanzhauz, where attendees dance and sing along with a variety of musical stylings; the Coffee House, where patrons enjoy a beverage and baked goods while listening to talented musicians; Heritage Lane with unique traditions and customs through interactive exhibits; the International Bazaar, where cultural artifacts create a unique shopping experience; and the American Culinary Federation Chef’s Stage presented by TightSeal Exteriors and Baths featuring local chefs preparing traditional cuisine.

Milwaukee Public Schools Murals

Gina Jorgensen, Visual Art Teacher Leader for the Milwaukee Public Schools, talk about the art.

Cooking demonstration: Oponki- Polish Cheese Doughnuts

Joe Parajecki, American Culinary Federation Chefs of Milwaukee Chapter President, explains what Oponki are.

Turkish Ebru art demonstration

Vesile Yilmaz, Owner of Marbling Art LLC, gives an art demonstration.

Dirty Kettle Native American interactive display

Zoe finds out how wood-carved pieces are incorporated in the display.