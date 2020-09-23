8-year-old boy hurt in shooting near 32nd and Brown
MILWAUKEE - An 8-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting near 32nd Street and Brown Street in Milwaukee Wednesday morning, Sept. 23.
It happened shortly after 10 a.m.
Police said the boy suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information was asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.