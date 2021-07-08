7-year-old boy needs a heart transplant

A community is rallying around a 7-year-old boy as he lies in a hospital bed, in need of a heart transplant.

Colton Lazzeroni is just like every other 7-year-old boy.

"He’s very outgoing, loves people, loves life," said his parents, Stacey and David Lazzeroni.

But there’s something about him that makes him unique, and it's not just his great taste in music.

"In April, we found him on the floor, unresponsive and blue. We started CPR on him. We took him straight to Children’s Hospital and they found out he had a stroke," said his parents.

Before he was even born, he was diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

"He coded at the hospital, so they started CPR on him – that was May 7 – and intubated him, and we haven’t really heard his voice since," said his parents.

He has been in the hospital since spring and needs a new heart.

"So he doesn’t know that he doesn’t have a heart right now," said his parents. "His heart is outside the body, and we have to get him strong enough to even accept a heart."

But this little boy and his family aren’t alone in this fight for wellness.

"I don’t think there is 10 people here that don’t know Colton," said Debbie Bromeland, fundraiser organizer.

A group of friends is hosting a benefit in his honor on Friday, July 9. There will be a concert, silent auction, raffles and more.

"We’re hoping to raise between 10 and 15 thousand," said Bromeland. "I mean, you name it. Anything we can raise a dollar on, we’re going to raise a dollar on."

If you'd like to donate money in Colton's honor – CLICK HERE.